Bianca Censori Tones Down The Nudity While Out With Kanye West... But Not All Of It

Bianca Censori is usually turning heads with her lewd or too revealing outfits, but the norm has become somewhat of an exception to her. Moreover, on her latest outing with Kanye West, she rocked a skimpy but still SFW short dress with a little bit peeking out from behind, but nothing much (we can't show the pictures on here, so check them out with the "Via" link down below if you're curious). It's become a bit bizarre to see how hyper-obsessed with Bianca's fashion choices, especially when there's no consideration about her relationship with the Chicago rapper. As such, it's more surprising whenever she dresses normally than when she dresses abnormally in the media... Make of that what you will.
Still, there's a lot of ink on Kanye West's alleged control of Bianca Censori in their relationship, a concerning and common narrative. "Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life…" a source allegedly close to the couple told The Jasmine Brand. "He films her from every angle before they go out…Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts. It’s so demeaning. Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks… She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!"
Bianca Censori & Kanye West Attend Paris Fashion Week
Of course, take all these claims with a grain of salt, as they come from unconfirmed sources and don't provide any sort of proof. Also, when it comes to this outfit stuff, it's not like Bianca Censori hasn't covered up in public before, so looking at their bond through only their style will only get you so far. Hopefully all these rumors and speculative reports aren't as accurate as some fans treat them online. After all, the allegations are much more harmful than just fashion choices.
Meanwhile, Kanye West also faced accusations of cheating, or at least attempting to cheat through alleged DMS to a model. With this in mind, things might be more complicated behind the scenes that what we can assume. We'll see what Bianca Censori rocks next, and whether we will see more public statements about their marriage. All we can hope for is that they come from more verifiable sources than the gossip train.