Kanye West Allegedly "Exerts Total Control" Over Bianca Censori's Life

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship has always been a bit enigmatic to people. Overall, it came out of nowhere, and when fans found out they were married, some confusion was afoot. Since that time, the two have spent every single day together. Moreover, Censori can be seen in some extremely revealing outfits. It has been jarring to watch, and there have been all sorts of reports about Censori's parents and friends being worried about the marriage.

According to The Jasmine Brand, a source close to the couple is claiming that Ye is controlling every aspect of her life. They allege that Kanye West has essentially become Big Brother by checking her phone and even policing her outfits. “Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life…He films her from every angle before they go out…Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning," the source proclaimed.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Under The Microscope

“Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks…She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!” they continued. It is important to remember that these are allegations from an unnamed source. They are not verified facts at the moment. Having said that, only time will tell how this relationship develops in the public eye. If one thing is for sure, it is that fans remain curious about what is truly going on.