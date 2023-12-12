Bianca Censori Gets Lap Dance Next To Kanye West While Rocking See-Through Outfit

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are currently married and have been doing things on their own terms as of late. Overall, a lot of people have been curious about this union. However, as it turns out, they are still going strong, even despite taking a break. Recently, Censori accompanied West to Miami for Art Basel. During the art show, Ye has been previewing some new music and it all came to a head last night as he had a full-on listening party. It was here where we got to see songs with North West, Freddie Gibbs, and even Lil Baby.

As for Censori, she has been paraded around in a see-through outfit for most of the trip. We reported on this yesterday as Ye's wife was seen out and about, leaving very little to the imagination. Well, in a new video obtained by TMZ, Censori could be seen in her raunchy outfit, getting a lap dance from a friend. This all took place while seemingly trying to get a meal. As you can see below, Kanye West could even be seen in the frame, and he did not mind it one bit.

Bianca Censori Lives It Up

Overall, this was a very interesting thing to bear witness to. After all, Censori hasn't really been seen doing anything fun over the past few months. Instead, she has been quite reserved while standing next to Kanye. Needless to say, being in Miami has made her feel at least a little bit more at home as of late. Ultimately, her and Ye are still going strong, and she now gets to be part of his rollout for the first time. Based on the little we've heard of the album so far, it seems like West is building a lot of intrigue.

