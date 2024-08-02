Kanye West Cops Manager A Cybertruck And Inadvertently Draws Attention To Bianca Censori's Outrageous Outfit

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Some fans love to speculate.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been making waves with their relationship. Overall, many fans are concerned due to the fact that Censori is practically naked in public all the time. It has been reported that Ye is the one choosing her outfits. However, this has led to a debate over whether or not Censori is consenting to all of this. Her family and friends have expressed concern, although she remains with Kanye through it all.

Last night, Kanye and Censori had fans engaging in the discourse all over again. This is all thanks to the video below, in which Ye can be seen gifting his manager John Monopoly a Cybertruck. At one point in the clip, the camera pans over to Censori, who can be seen wearing a see-through outfit of sorts. It was pretty jarring to see, and fans were adamant that this was extremely bizarre. Below, you will see all sorts of comments about Ye and Censori's relationship.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Dinner

"She must be on something to sit at a table full of men like that shows how much he respect her.....He doesnt!! It's sad that she allows him to treat her that way because he has money sad just sad," one person wrote. "Straight foolishness. You can see how this story will end. A gigantic book about her time with Kanye. This will not end well, at all. He will run to the community trying to explain how they after him and he is on a higher vibration. It's coming," wrote another. More concern was expressed throughout The Shade Room comments, with a fan asking "Why do he dress his wife like that! Every other woman at the table look appropriate, and she looks so unappropriate and so uncomfortable."

Let us know what you think of Bianca Censori and her outfits, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to end badly? Are you offended by the way Ye has been parading Censori around this whole time? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

