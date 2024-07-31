Kanye West Fans Are Highly Pessimistic Following The "VULTURES 2" Release Date Reveal

This is now the third time Ye and Ty have pushed back "VULTURES 2".

When Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign first announced the official release dates for the VULTURES trilogy, the hype was immediate and feverish. When VULTURES 1 hit streaming on February 10, a day after its initial date, fans were hopeful that this tandem would follow through on the schedule. If you remember, installment number two was supposed to drop on March 8, with volume three expected for April 5. Fast forward to July 31 and we still are sitting at just one third of the projects available. However, we all should have seen this coming as Ye's track record of pushing back albums is nothing new. Its why fans are skeptical once more after Kanye West revealed the third release date for VULTURES 2 moments ago.

Apparently, the hip-hop community can expect it to be out this Friday, August 2. According to multiple reports, yeezy.com was and still is almost completely blank and the only page available on the site read, "ALL ORDERS FULFILLED VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND". Currently, though, that date is now gone. Instead, a timer shows the date and the time down to the millisecond with the "ALL ORDERS FULFILLED" phrase still remaining.

Kanye Fans Aren't Believing Him Until They See "VULTURES 2" Online

Some have felt that the hype has died out quite a bit in the subsequent months. But with this newest announcement, there will certainly be a lot of fans tuning in whether it's on the website, on streaming or both. However, as we said, the skepticism is real, as the majority of the reactions have been of non-belief. "I’ll believe this when I’m 5 songs deep into the album😭😭😭", one fan quips. "August 2nd 2031", someone else jokes. If VULTURES 2 does come, it will be competing with JPEGMAFIA and Killer Mike as well.

What are your thoughts on the fan's reactions to Kanye West's announcement of the VULTURES 2 release date? Are you on their side given the rapper's track record? If it does drop, do you expect to be the best album of the weekend, why or why not? Or, will it at least be a stronger than VULTURES 1? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.