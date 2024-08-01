Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Fans Question “Vultures 2” Release Date After It’s Deleted

Ye and Ty might not drop tomorrow.

Yesterday, a message on the YZY website seemingly confirmed the release date of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's highly anticipated project, Vultures 2. "VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND," the message read, leaving fans eager to hear what's to come. Many were also skeptical about the announcement, however, as it wasn't the first release date they'd heard. The album was originally slated for release in March, then May, then put on hold indefinitely.

"I’ll believe it when I see it," one fan said on X upon reading the news. "Believe at your own risk," another urged. Now, it appears as though these commenters could have been onto something, as the announcement has been wiped from the YZY site. Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that Vultures 2 won't arrive tomorrow, but it's certainly managed to fuel fans' suspicions.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 2 Announcement Wiped From YZY Website

With that being said, some fans were more hopeful than ever that the duo would stay on schedule this time around. After all, the cover art has already been revealed, and they just announced a listening party for the project in Taiwan. The listening party was first announced late last month and is supposed to take place on August 25. Needless to say, the now-nonexistent announcement has them confused. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out whether or not they were serious about the release date. For now, it looks like things could go either way.