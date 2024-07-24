Kanye West, Future, & Ty Dolla Sign Collab Gets Previewed By Adin Ross: Listen

Adin Ross has serious connections.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign were supposed to drop Vultures 2 months ago. However, the release date came and went with no music, whatsoever. Although there has been snippets here and there, the status of Vultures 2 is up in the air. Kanye himself has been pretty MIA while Ty doesn't seem to know what's happening. In fact, all fans have had to go off of is the occasional preview here and there from influencers like Adin Ross.

Last night, Adin Ross came through with a preview of a new song called "Promotion." Overall, this is a track that features Future, and it seems like the Hendrixx is a centerpiece of the track. Although there is little information to go off of, there is no telling that this snippet is an exciting prospect for fans. After all, it could very well serve as a sign that Ye and Ty Dolla Sign are ready to drop the second installment in their Vultures series.

Kanye West x Future

On the flipside of that, this could also just be a bit of a false alarm. Ye has had entire albums leak and more of than not, it has led to even less music. Having said that, Kanye fans should exercise some caution here before getting too ahead of themselves. Otherwise, they could be setting themselves up for a world of disappointment.

Let us know what you think of this new song snippet, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign will be dropping Vultures 2 anytime soon? Are you even excited for the album at this point? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

