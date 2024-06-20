Ty Dolla Sign Delivers Massive "Vultures 2" Update

Fans have been waiting.

Ty Dolla Sign has been working with Kanye West as of late. Overall, their first collaborative album together was Vultures. They had worked together in the past, but Vultures served as their largest undertaking yet. On March 8th, they were supposed to drop off Vultures 2, however, the album never came. Then, it was said that the project would actually come out in May. In the end, that turned out to not be the case. Once again, fans were bamboozled.

Last night, Ty Dolla Sign was at "The Pop Out" in Inglewood. It was an amazing night for hip-hop, and Ty got to perform. However, there were some fans who wanted to know about Vultures 2. Well, they actually got an update of sorts. According to the NFR Podcast, Ty Dolla Sign said “The album is almost done and could be released any day now." When it comes to Kanye West, we have heard this plenty of times before. At this point, this kind of statement is fairly hard to believe.

Ty Dolla Sign Drops A Bombshell

In addition to Vultures 2, there is supposed to also be a Vultures 3. However, based on how things have gone, that third installment could be years away. Ye is someone who works on his own timeframes, and he can be a perfectionist. This combination leads to a lot of delayed albums, and millions of disappointed fans. Perhaps this time around, Kanye will surprise us all.