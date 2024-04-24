Kanye West To Have Posthumous Takeoff Verse On "VULTURES 2" Track "LET ME CHILL OUT"

Kanye West has been in the headlines for all sorts of things over the weekend and throughout the week. He recently dissed Drake on an official remix of Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," that was blocked by Sony on YouTube. Additionally, the Georgia multi-hyphenate is looking to start up a Yeezy adult film production company, which has been dividing fans. The third bombshell is that he announced the release date for the long-awaited VULTURES 2. Ye said that it will be out on May 3, but if we have learned anything from him, it is that we need to take anything he says about his music with a grain of salt. Now, we have come to learn that Kanye West will be adding a posthumous verse from Takeoff.

The original report comes from Rolling Stone, who confirmed the news in a written piece just hours ago. Fans have been waiting an extra two months almost for the sequel to VULTURES, after the release schedule for the trilogy originally had it dropping on March 8. Even more maddening for Ye die-hards is that the final entry was due on April 5. But nonetheless, fans should have more hope for this to come to fruition since Kanye announced this news himself.

"LET ME CHILL OUT" Has Tons Of Potential

As for this Takeoff track, it is titled "LET ME CHILL OUT," at least for now. This is huge news on its own, since there have not been many posthumous Takeoff verses officially out there. But there are two other names in the mix for this song too. Rich The Kid will be making a return to the VULTURES scene, after scoring a huge feature on "CARNIVAL." Maybe the most shocking of them all is NBA YoungBoy. He is currently dealing with a ton of legal issues, but this song was definitely in the works prior to his recent arraignment. In a tweet from Kurrco, you can hear a 20-second snippet of the song.

