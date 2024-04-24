Kanye West x The Download: 5 Takeaways From Ye's Interview With Justin LaBoy

Kanye West’s quickly become a talking point in the last few days after coming for Drake on the blood-pumping “Like That Remix.” The rap icon recently sat with Justin LaBoy for a pumped-up, inaugural episode of The Download. On the show, Ye, in true fashion, let out more than a couple of bombshells. Altogether, the interview was marked by a few outlandish moments and comments that only someone like Ye could be behind.

For example, he tagged Kai Cenat an industry plant for criticizing the sizing of Yeezy's latest drop but that’s probably the least bizarre Kanye West comment in the entire The Download episode. He also labeled Chris Brown a “God,” insisted homophobic jokes have less impact today, and even declared Michelle Obama as the woman he’d have a threesome with. Overall, the entire episode was Kanye being Kanye, and the following moments are the most noteworthy.

5. Ye Comes For J. Cole

Ye and J. Cole were not necessarily feuding in the past, but it’s pretty obvious that Kanye West isn’t a fan. As soon as Justin LaBoy brought up Cole’s polarizing apology to K. Dot, Ye swiftly interjected. “F*ck all that p*ssy shit!” he said. Considering Ye and Drake’s ongoing beef, it’s clear to see why the former felt that Cole going on tour with Drake was him picking sides.

However, Kanye’s later comments allow us to trace the hostility back to 2016. Specifically, back to Cole’s track “False Prophets,” which is widely believed to be about West and his mental health issues over the years. Some of Ye’s digs at Cole on the episode include: “n*gga you can’t run now,” “you can’t say UP and Cole in the same sentence,” and finally, “I don’t even listen to J. Cole.”

4. Ye’s Favorite Rappers At The Moment

Kanye West also took the time out to share his love for his younger players in the rap game. When asked by Justin LaBoy who his favorite rappers are at the moment, Ye shared that the lineup keeps changing. However, he mentioned that 21 Savage and Kodak Black are doing it for him at the moment. He also mentioned the rising star Young Moose and spoke very highly of Playboi Carti and his career trajectory.

3. Kanye Vs. Drake

Scattered through the episode of The Download is Kanye West’s obvious disdain for all things Drake. He spoke about feeling “energized” to eliminate Drake. However, Ye said it was much more than that. “I’m tired of this n*gga fucking with me and all that shit,” he said. “It’s not just about the elimination of Drake, we’re gonna tear the head off whoever they got that they thought was in control.”

2. Ye Debuts The “Like That Remix”

One of the most important moments on Kanye West’s episode of The Download was obviously the premiere of the “Like That Remix.” The track’s opener featured a raging Ye, who declared he was backing Kendrick Lamar up in the ongoing rap beef. “You know we had to get The Hooligans up here / We gone take this p*ssy n*gga out / Yo, Dot, I got you.” As fans continue to clamor for Kendrick’s response to Drake’s disses, Ye is the latest fighter to step into the ring.

Taking the cake of all the interesting Kanye West moments on The Download is the Vultures 2 release date announcement. After the overwhelming success of Vultures 1, Ye teased the second part, and fans have been hoping for the news of the second installment. Finally, Ye has an answer. When asked by Justin LaBoy about when the album would be released, Ye simply replied, “it’s coming out May 3rd.” Evidently, the fans now have something to look forward to.



