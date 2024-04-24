Kanye West Likens Himself To God, Amazes Justin LaBoy In The Process

Kanye West has made some interesting comments in the past. Overall, being provocative has always kind of been his thing. Although some find it to be a bit annoying and concerning, he continues to do his own thing. From anti-semitism to delusions of grandeur, Ye has done and said it all. However, there are some statements that fans simply cannot help but roll their eyes at. During a recent interview with Justin LaBoy, Ye ended up giving us plenty of those moments.

This interview made waves for a few reasons. Of course, there were plenty of disses sent towards J. Cole and Drake. Moreover, Ye spoke about the recent sexual assault that involved his wife, Bianca Censori. That said, there is one instance in the interview where Kanye made some bizarre comments about being like God. In fact, Ye stated that he is God and that he is the head of the Kingdom. This got a laugh and a hearty "wow" from Justin LaBoy who pretty well sat back and agreed with every single thing Ye had to say. Fans even commented on how the media personality is coming across like a "yes man."

Justin LaBoy Agrees With Everything Kanye West Says

On Akademiks' Twitter page, some were upset with Ye and his new way of thinking about things. "As a day 1 Kanye fan, I’m very disappointed. This is the result of being surrounded by Yes men like JustinLaBoy," one fan wrote. "This the same man who was having a mental breakdown because he got some purple emojis sent his way," said another. Needless to say, calling yourself God is not a good way to get into the good graces of your fans.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Kanye West, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is doing too much by making these kinds of proclamations? What do you think of Justin LaBoy and his interview style? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

