Kanye West Explains What Happened During Alleged Bianca Censori Sexual Assault

Kanye West made some headlines last week after he became the subject of a police investigation out in Los Angeles. Originally, it was reported that he allegedly punched a man in the face. However, it was later alleged that the man had sexually assaulted Censori, which is what led to Ye's actions. Overall, it all seemed unfortunate, and fans were immediately on Ye's side, as you always have to protect your family. During a recent interview with Justin Laboy, Ye was given the opportunity to explain what allegedly went down.

In fact, this was the first subject that was touched on in the interview. As Ye explains, he and Censori were in a hotel, where she was looking to go to the bathroom. She alleges that a man came up to her and grabbed her. Ye never saw it go down, but he made sure to talk to security about the whole thing. Kanye subsequently revealed that he told the man to leave the premises, but he allegedly refused. That is when Kanye said that he had to put the man to sleep, which has obvious implications.

Kanye West Speaks

This all occurred last Wednesday night, and since that time, there has been no official update from authorities on all of this. For now, it would appear as though this is not going to lead to significant punishment for Ye. However, that could always be subject to change. Hopefully, Censori is doing okay, and these kinds of things do not happen again.

