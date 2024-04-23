Kanye West Explains What Happened During Alleged Bianca Censori Sexual Assault

Ye is protective of his family.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
228 Views
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023

Kanye West made some headlines last week after he became the subject of a police investigation out in Los Angeles. Originally, it was reported that he allegedly punched a man in the face. However, it was later alleged that the man had sexually assaulted Censori, which is what led to Ye's actions. Overall, it all seemed unfortunate, and fans were immediately on Ye's side, as you always have to protect your family. During a recent interview with Justin Laboy, Ye was given the opportunity to explain what allegedly went down.

In fact, this was the first subject that was touched on in the interview. As Ye explains, he and Censori were in a hotel, where she was looking to go to the bathroom. She alleges that a man came up to her and grabbed her. Ye never saw it go down, but he made sure to talk to security about the whole thing. Kanye subsequently revealed that he told the man to leave the premises, but he allegedly refused. That is when Kanye said that he had to put the man to sleep, which has obvious implications.

Read More: Kanye West's Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Dropped

Kanye West Speaks

This all occurred last Wednesday night, and since that time, there has been no official update from authorities on all of this. For now, it would appear as though this is not going to lead to significant punishment for Ye. However, that could always be subject to change. Hopefully, Censori is doing okay, and these kinds of things do not happen again.

Let us know what you think of the story being told by Kanye West, in the comments section down below. Do you think it is okay to get physical with someone who is doing bad things to your family? Do you believe any consequences will come of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kanye West Unleashes "Vultures" Trailer: Watch

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming ArrivalsRelationshipsKanye West Praised For Allegedly Defending Bianca Censori Following Sexual Assault6.7K
Marni RTW Fall 2024 - Front RowRelationshipsKanye West & Bianca Censori Appear To Be In Good Spirits Following Assault Allegations5.2K
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed ShowRelationshipsKanye West Reportedly Turned Down Meeting With Diddy Just Weeks Before Federal Raids19.4K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023RelationshipsYe & Bianca Censori's Easter Movie Day With Saint, Chicago, And Psalm Raises Eyebrows6.3K