Kanye West & Bianca Censori Appear To Be In Good Spirits Following Assault Allegations

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were allegedly involved in a terrifying incident on Wednesday in Los Angeles. According to reports, Censori was sexually assaulted by a man on the street. Subsequently, Ye punched the man in the face. This eventually led to a police investigation, with Ye at the center of all of it, despite the fact that he was allegedly defending his wife. Since then, Milo Yiannopoulos has put out a statement about the incident, in which he makes it clear that Censori was allegedly assaulted in a sexual manner.

"A stranger grabbed Bianca' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted," Milo wrote. "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

Kanye West x Bianca Censori

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

According to TMZ, both Ye and Bianca were seen driving around Los Angeles today. While Censori drove herself around, Ye was seen in the passenger seat of a Cybertruck. It remains to be seen what will ultimately come of the investigation into the incident. For now, fans are showcasing support for Ye, as if the story is correct, he did the right thing by defending his wife. New details surrounding the incident will be coming soon, and will be sure to bring you that breaking news.

