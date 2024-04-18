Kanye West Praised For Allegedly Defending Bianca Censori Following Sexual Assault

Fans are on Ye's side with this one.

BYAlexander Cole
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals

Last night, we reported that Kanye West had become a suspect in an alleged assault that took place on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles. Overall, this was a huge story, although fans were not sure what to make of it. It was said that Bianca Censori had been grabbed, which subsequently led to Ye's alleged actions. However, Yeezy Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos came out and said that the situation was much different than what was reported. As he explains, Censori was sexually assaulted as a man tried to grab under her dress, while also blowing kisses.

"A stranger grabbed Bianca' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted," Milo wrote. "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

Read More: Kanye West's "Vultures" Finally On Spotify

Kanye West Chief of Staff Speaks Out

These allegations are extremely disturbing, and we hope Censori is doing okay at this time. Fans on social media were mortified by what they were hearing, and were quick to give their reactions. As you can see below, many agreed with Ye's alleged reaction, noting that no one should be able to get away with sexual assault. At this time, more details are still coming in, so we will be sure to report on new information as it comes in.

Fans Weigh In

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you feel like the coverage of Kanye was unfair last night? What do you make of this investigation and do you think anything will come from it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
