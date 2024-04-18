Kanye West Praised For Allegedly Defending Bianca Censori Following Sexual Assault

Last night, we reported that Kanye West had become a suspect in an alleged assault that took place on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles. Overall, this was a huge story, although fans were not sure what to make of it. It was said that Bianca Censori had been grabbed, which subsequently led to Ye's alleged actions. However, Yeezy Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos came out and said that the situation was much different than what was reported. As he explains, Censori was sexually assaulted as a man tried to grab under her dress, while also blowing kisses.

"A stranger grabbed Bianca' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted," Milo wrote. "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

Kanye West Chief of Staff Speaks Out

These allegations are extremely disturbing, and we hope Censori is doing okay at this time. Fans on social media were mortified by what they were hearing, and were quick to give their reactions. As you can see below, many agreed with Ye's alleged reaction, noting that no one should be able to get away with sexual assault. At this time, more details are still coming in, so we will be sure to report on new information as it comes in.

Fans Weigh In

