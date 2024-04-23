Kanye West Poses With Lucian Grainge In Resurfaced Pic Amid His “Rich Baby Daddy” Drake Criticism

A photo of Kanye West posing with Lucian Grainge is circulating on social media after the rapper labeled the Universal Music Group CEO Drake’s “rich baby daddy.” In the picture, he rocks a red "Make America Great Again" hat. He ranted about his relationship with Drake during an interview with Justin Laboy on his The Download podcast over the weekend.

When Elliott Wilson shared the picture on Twitter, on Monday, fans still came to Kanye's defense, despite the apparent hypocrisy. "Ye was in the Sunken Place. Now he’s out," one user wrote. Another added: "Drake against a whole gauntlet of foes. Hard to root against the lone wolf."

Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump

Kanye West meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018.

As for Kanye's previous comments, he claimed: "Drake has a rich baby daddy, named Lucian [Grainge] and Universal. He's like, 'My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs.' Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian." From there, he claimed Grainge works for "people who control the banks in Africa." Ye also references Grainge in the lyrics to his new remix of Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." He raps: “Pluto sent the drones, it hit like Metro beats/ It’s a wrap for n**gas, where’s Lucian? Serve ya’ master, n**ga/ You caught a little bag for your masters didn’t ya’, lifetime deal, I feel bad for n**gas/ Y’all so outta sight outta mind, I can’t even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the p**sy dry, play this s**t back 130 times.”

Kanye West Poses With Lucian Grainge

Check out the picture of Ye and Lucian Grainge above.

