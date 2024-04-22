Kanye West Wants To Have A Threesome With Michelle Obama: "Got To F**k The President's Wife"

Kanye West says if he could sleep with any third woman in a threesome with his wife, Bianca Censori, he'd go with the former first lady, Michelle Obama. He made the remark while speaking with Justin Laboy on The Download podcast over the weekend. When Laboy prompted the question, Ye took a moment to collect his thoughts. "Michelle Obama," he revealed before bursting into laughter. "Got to f*ck the President's wife."

Elsewhere during the interview, West premiered a new remix of Metro Boomin and Future's song, "Like That." Similar to Kendrick Lamar's verse on the original version, Ye takes aim at Drake with his lyrics. He raps: "It’s a wrap for n**gas, where’s Lucian? Serve ya’ master, n**ga/ You caught a little bag for your masters didn’t ya’, lifetime deal, I feel bad for n**gas/ Y’all so outta sight outta mind, I can’t even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the p**sy dry, play this s**t back 130 times.”

Read More: Kanye West Claims The "Elimination Of Drake" Is Energizing Himself And Others

Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump At The White House

Surrounded by members of the press and others, American rapper and producer Kanye West (seated left) and retired professional football player Jim Brown (seated second left) talk with real estate developer and US President Donald Trump in the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, October 11, 2018. West wears a red baseball cap that reads 'Make America Great Again,' Trump's campaign slogan. (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

Speaking with Laboy, he elaborated on the bars. "Drake has a rich baby daddy, named Lucian [Grainge] and Universal," Ye claimed. "He's like, 'My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs. Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian." From there, he claimed Grainge works for "people who control the banks in Africa." West also remarked that the "elimination of Drake" is energizing himself and others.

Kanye West On Michelle Obama

Check out West's comments on Michelle Obama above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Claims To Reveal Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy"

[Via]