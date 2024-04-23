Kanye West Shares Surprising Picks For His Current Favorite Rappers

Kanye West revealed his favorite hip-hop artists at the moment during his interview with Justin Laboy on the podcast, The Download, over the weekend. He named Kodak Black and Young Moose as two rappers he's big on right now, but admitted he hasn't been listening to much new music.

“It changes, it switches,” Ye admitted after Laboy recalled him previously suggesting 21 Savage. “Also Kodak [Black]. There’s this new rapper out of Baltimore named [Young] Moose who we’re working with. But I told y’all I don’t even listen to music. I’m too busy getting money! I really, really, really am too busy getting money to listen to too much music.” Moose addressed the shout-out on Instagram afterward. He wrote: “This Sh¥t Bigger Than Lyfe ! [battery emoji] Words From ¥esus Himself @ye [goat emoji] #Blessed @justinlaboy.” Earlier this year, Ye also praised 4Batz as one of his favorite artists at the time.

Kanye West Speaks With Tyler The Creator In Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Kanye West (L) and Tyler, The Creator attend the ceremony as Charlie Wilson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, West made explosive comments on Drake and Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, who he described as the rapper's "rich baby daddy." "Drake has a rich baby daddy, named Lucian [Grainge] and Universal," he claimed. "He's like, 'My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs.' Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian." Ye also premiered his new remix of Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," on which he targets both Drake and J Cole. "Y’all so outta sight outta mind, I can’t even think of a Drake line," he raps. "Play J. Cole, get the p**sy dry."

