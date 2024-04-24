Reason Says Kanye West Is "Aging Like Milk"

Reason of Top Dawg Entertainment says that Kanye West isn't aging well. He made the remark while responding to a user on Twitter who wrote: "Kanye is not aging gracefully. He seems so miserable about every little part of life." Reason wrote back: "Aging like milk." The back and forth comes after Ye appeared on Justin Laboy's podcast, The Download, over the weekend. Several of West's comments from the interview have been going viral on social media in the days since.

Fans had mixed responses to Reason's take. One user who agreed with him brought up the reports that Ye is investing in adult entertainment. "He drop that Yeezy porn sh*t he will be a block of cheese," they said. Another disagreed: "Kanye made MBDTF at your age lil bro and you about to get dropped by your label without a memorable song yet. Know your place."

Kanye West Steps Out In Los Angeles

On the show, he premiered a new remix of Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," on which he takes former TDE rapper Kendrick Lamar's side in his feud with Drake. He explained that the "elimination of Drake" is energizing him and labeled Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge the rapper's "rich baby daddy." The rebuking of West comes as Reason's loyalty to TDE has faced questioning online amid the beef. He initially appeared to praise Drake's "Push Ups" diss in a since-deleted tweet. Check out Reason's remarks about West below.

Reason Speaks On Kanye West

Elsewhere in West's new interview, he likened himself to a God, revealed he wants to have a three-some with Michelle Obama, named Kodak Black and Young Moose among his favorite rappers, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Drake's feud on HotNewHipHop.

