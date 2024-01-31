Kanye West Co-Signs 4batz Again And Prompts A Plethora Of "Industry Plant" Accusations

Kanye West is an artist who has the power to make or break someone's entire career. Overall, he has been doing this for a couple of decades at this point. Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and even T-Pain to an extent are artists that have been aided by the Kanye co-sign. However, others have been hurt by it, such as Desiigner. Regardless, fans love to work with Ye for obvious reasons. Despite his recent controversies, he still offers artists a platform to take off. This is especially true for those who are barely starting out in the game.

One such artist is none other than 4batz. 4batz came to prominence and virality thanks to his From The Block Performance. Although he only has a couple of songs out, these tracks have blown up with millions of listens on Spotify. Just a couple of weeks ago, Ye found himself on FaceTime with the young star. Furthermore, in a recent Paparazzi video taken by Backgrid, Kanye offered up yet another co-sign to 4batz.

Kanye West Seal Of Approval

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the young artist, this has subsequently led to some questions about the authenticity of his come-up. With so much attention going to him so soon, Twitter users are already calling him an "industry plant." Numerous artists have been accused of this in the past. Even Kanye himself has been called one. Furthermore, there is a leaked XXL list that claims 4batz will be featured. This has only bolstered those detractors, and you can see their reactions, in the tweets below.

Fans Question Authenticity

Beating the "industry plant" allegations will be tough. However, 4batz has proven that he is a unique artist. Hopefully, he continues to drop great music. Let us know what you think of 4batz, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

