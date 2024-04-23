Kanye West Explains Why Lil Durk "Broke His Heart" & Fell Out With Him

Kanye West's new interview on Justin LaBoy's The Download podcast contained a whole lot of scandalous, bizarre, or interesting revelations. We could talk about the "Like That" remix he premiered, his lewd obsession with Michelle Obama, the alleged assault investigation against him after Bianca Censori was allegedly sexually assaulted... it's a doozy. However, something that folks probably didn't expect to hear about was that Ye and Lil Durk fell out of favor with each other, or at least, that's how the Yeezy mogul sees things. They previously collaborated on various cuts, and as two Chicago rappers, some hometown fans likely feel very disappointed by this rift.

"Durk sent in a verse and he said, ‘Take my Yeezy shirt off and make it a doormat,'" Kanye West claimed of Lil Durk. "He said it four times. I hit him up and said, ‘You’re breaking my heart. Who told you to do this?’ I’m like, ‘Man, this is bad for the city. Who told you to do this?’ It’s like when J. Cole did the diss track or whatever. You got Drake, he’s really paid to come at my neck. But it’s another thing for somebody like that to come around you. It’s the whole friends [and] enemies talk.

Kanye West Speaks On Lil Durk: Watch

"He must have never really liked me," Kanye West went on concerning Lil Durk. I don’t know exactly what it is. I spoke to this man a few times about the line and then he changed the line to: ‘I take my Yeezy hat off and give my lil’ h*e that.’ And I’m just like, ‘Why y’all think y’all can play with me?'" It seems like he might be referring to a leaked track off an upcoming VULTURES volume, "Field Trip," which also reportedly features Playboi Carti and Kodak Black.

Meanwhile, the "PROBLEMATIC" creative also expressed that these lyrics hurt him more than Drake taking Smurk on tour during the VULTURES 1 rollout. "And it’s f**k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role [sic] out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f**k you’s," he had ranted on Instagram. These issues between these former partners could extend to them removing each other's contributions off of their respective most recent albums, or perhaps some disagreements over label contracts. All of that, though, is purely speculative. Nevertheless, for more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and Lil Durk, keep checking in with HNHH.

