Kanye West Is Attempting To Buy Out Lil Durk's Label Contract: Details

Kanye West and Lil Durk have not given us much material together. However, when they have, it has been special. One of those moments landed on Ye's 2021 record, Donda. "Jonah," one of the more emotionally deep cuts on the record, was certainly a slept-on moment in the tracklist. Then, of course, we have one of the most controversial songs of the year, "Vultures." Some people are vibing with it, while others are disappointed in the final product. It is due mostly because of Kanye's most talked about bar on the single.

"How I'm anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish b****," has been the talk of the town. The track was also getting a lot of people upset due to the fact that Durk was left off on the initial release. The Chicago drill rapper was pretty upset about it, according to Revolt. He said on an Instagram Story, "Be lucky I’m humble. Look at it as your blessing." While some were mad at Kanye for not including Durk, we now have more background as to why. Durk's label, Alamo Records, has had issues with the GOOD Music label before.

Would You Be Down For More Kanye And Durk?

In fact, it dates back to when Durk was going to release a Kanye-assisted version of Almost Healed. Because of this, it seems that Ye is looking to buy out his Chicago friend's contract. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Alamo Records CEO, Todd Moscowitz, also refused to clear an additional track this is going to be Kanye's next album, assumedly with Ty Dolla $ign. Revolt says there has not been much movement in getting this done at the moment. However, if this does go through, we could get tons of new music from these two.

In fact, it dates back to when Durk was going to release a Kanye-assisted version of Almost Healed. Because of this, it seems that Ye is looking to buy out his Chicago friend's contract. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Alamo Records CEO, Todd Moscowitz, also refused to clear an additional track this is going to be Kanye's next album, assumedly with Ty Dolla $ign. Revolt says there has not been much movement in getting this done at the moment. However, if this does go through, we could get tons of new music from these two.

