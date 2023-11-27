Fat Joe Believes Diddy Is "The King Of Deception"

No matter what someone says about Diddy these days, it's hard to look at any statement without the context of his alleged crimes. Moreover, multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct over the past few weeks, something that's tarnished his current public image despite a rapid settlement in the first bombshell lawsuit that came forward. For an example of this, look no further than a recent clip of a Fat Joe interview that surfaced online. He says that Sean Combs was a master of marketing himself and of persuasive enticement, which took him very far in the industry. While these remarks don't relate specifically to his alleged abhorrent acts, it's hard to not interpret them through that lens.

"Puff Daddy is the king of deception," Fat Joe's thoughts on Diddy began in the conversation clip down below. "Every time we was in the party, 'Yooo!' He was throwing his f***ing champagne, his vodka in every picture. So we didn't know. We're like, 'Yo, this is a great guy! This is a great party! Yo, give me your clothes! I'ma rock it in the video, yo, yo, yo, yo!' [Then] 'Sean John sold $400 million.' The champagne, this, this, and this. Boy, the joke's on us. He been doing this s**t for real."

Read More: Fat Joe Praises Diddy, Doesn't Think He Can "Recreate" His 1990s Energy

Fat Joe's Remarks On Diddy's Marketing: Watch

While this clip can be a bit harder to stomach with those accusations in mind, it's also a bit unclear what Fat Joe is exactly referring to here that is so deceptive. Maybe it's how Diddy could seamlessly be the life of the party and not make it so obvious that he was spending his time by promoting his products at parties. On the other hand, perhaps Joey Crack is referring to a difference between Puff's perceived brand worth and the actual brand worth. Either way, the conclusion is that he was ultimately a great marketer and businessman at the end of the day, and knew how to show people a good time and fall into that trap without them noticing.

Meanwhile, there's still a lot of heated discussion around how folks should change their treatment of the Bad Boy mogul following these lawsuits. That debate will likely persist in the near future, as multiple legal filings remain on deck. On that note, we'll make sure to keep an eye out as fans and the public try to reckon with this reality. For more news and the latest updates on Fat Joe and Diddy, log back into HNHH.

Read More: 50 Cent & Fat Joe Fans Anticipate Trouble After Unexpected Link-Up