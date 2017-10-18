deception
- MusicFat Joe Believes Diddy Is "The King Of Deception"The Terror Squad mogul spoke on Sean Combs' ability to market himself positively, which took on much darker context as of late.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentKanye West Collaborator Malik Yusef Sued By Korean Fashion Line For FraudMalik Yusef is accused of forging 'Ye's signature. By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Turns Himself In On Felony Theft Charges21 Savage surrenders for a charge unrelated to his ICE arrest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West & TIDAL Reach Deal In Lawsuit Over "The Life Of Pablo" Deception: ReportKanye West and TIDAL were sued after he claimed "TLOP" would be exclusive to the streaming service.By Aron A.
- MusicSkrillex Doesn't Think Jay-Z Needs To "Cancel" His Old R. Kelly DuetsSkrillex doesn't equate music with "toxic behavior," both past & present.By Devin Ch
- MusicAaron Carter Is The Latest Victim Of Celina Powell's CyberbullyingCelina exposed a one-time affair she had with the former teen idol.By Devin Ch
- SocietyThe Onion Wages War Against Mark Zuckerberg & FacebookSomeone at The Onion has an ethical bone to pick.By Devin Ch
- TVA$AP Ferg, Iggy Azalea & More Set To Appear In Magic Show "Hip Hop Houdini"Fuse TV is unleashes a talented magician on unsuspecting rappers.By Devin Ch
- MusicLogic Was "F***ing With Everybody" When He Threatened RetirementLogic explains his motives behind lying to our faces.By Devin Ch
- MusicDid Post Malone's "Rockstar" Inflate Streaming Numbers With YouTube Deceit?Post Malone's new hit may have gamed the system.By Matt F