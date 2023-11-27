Foxy Brown Faces Backlash For Diddy Comments Following Cassie's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Foxy Brown is coming under fire on social media for her recent comments on Diddy following Cassie's lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul. The rapper shared a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and a man named, “Darryl Brown," on her Instagram Story, Friday, which appears insensitive.

“You are thankful, I’m thankful I’m so glad you didn’t get caught up in that Ditty [sic] s*** when he tried to sign you, God bless you and Baby C," the man wrote to her. Brown responded: “Dead ass though, Diddy gave me Ms. For ME it was the BEST OF BOTH WORLDS. [fire emojis] DEF JAM X BAD BOY COLLABO SUPER CHECKMATE.”

Foxy Brown Performs In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Rapper Foxy Brown performs onstage during the Pain is Love tour at Microsoft Theater on September 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy, earlier this month, accusing him of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. The two agreed on a settlement less than 24 hours later. Despite Diddy ending that legal action, two more victims have come forward with lawsuits of their own against him. His spokesperson denied both allegations in a statement provided to HipHopDX. They wrote: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

Foxy Brown On Working With Diddy

Check out the text exchange Foxy Brown shared on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy's ongoing lawsuits on HotNewHipHop.

