after party
- MusicFat Joe Believes Diddy Is "The King Of Deception"The Terror Squad mogul spoke on Sean Combs' ability to market himself positively, which took on much darker context as of late.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Almost Ruins Party By Spilling Drink Near TurntableLa Flame almost cut the vibes in half with his clumsiness, but he shook it off with a laugh and kept playing his jams.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti Plays New Music At Rolling Loud Miami, Says New Album Is Coming "ASAP"At the afterparty at a Miami nightclub, Carti performed atop a cage that held Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely inside.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearYung Miami's Met Gala After-Party Dress Made Out Of 55 Handbags, Inspired By ChanelDesigner Duran Lantink received a call from the City Girl's stylist just two weeks before the big event. Thankfully, he was able to deliver.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAustin Butler And Vanessa Hudgens Get Awkward At Oscars PartyExes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens didn't have much to say to each other at an Oscars Party.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureIce Spice Fan Tries To Give Her Roses, She Turns Him DownBefore she faced a huge and rowdy crowd at an afterparty, she simply smiled at the latest fan to shoot their shot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWoman Arrested At Diddy's After Party For Waving A GunDiddy's big night turned scary when an armed woman came near his premises. By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeKodak Black Shooting: New Video Shows Different Angle Of The ShooterKodak Black was shot in the leg during the incident and is expected to be okay.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle & Talib Kweli Honor Biz Markie At Documentary Screening AfterpartyDave Chappelle and Talib Kweli honored Biz Markie during an afterparty in D.C. last weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicGucci Mane & Jeezy Will Apparently Be Co-Hosting "Verzuz" AfterpartyThe post-Verzuz festivities are set to take place at Compound in Atlanta.By Aron A.
- GossipJ. Cole's Manager Debunks Diddy & Kendrick Lamar Fight StoryDiddy and J. Cole allegedly got into a scuffle over Kendrick Lamar's "Control" verse but the North Carolina rapper's manager is shutting down those rumors.By Alex Zidel
- SportsOffset To Host Epic Strip Club After Party For NBA All-Star GameOffset will be commander-in-chief at Ocean Gentleman's Club on Sunday night. By Noah C
- GramUsher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Get Close At Oscars After PartyThey still going strong. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Link At Oscars After PartyThe exes may be back together. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJustin Bieber Parties With Quavo & Wife Hailey In NYC After "SNL" PerformanceJustin Bieber hit the club with "Intentions" collaborator, Quavo, and wife, Hailey Bieber, following his performance on "Saturday Night Live."By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsCamila Cabello Ghosted Shawn Mendes & Took Her Dad As Her Date To The GrammysDon't worry, everything is fine between the pop-star duo. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Gets A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner & More To Rage At Art Basel After-PartyTravis hosts a wild all-nighter. By Noah C