Playboi Carti Plays New Music At Rolling Loud Miami, Says New Album Is Coming “ASAP”

Playboi Carti just had an incredibly eventful and surprisingly enlightening night for his Rolling Loud Miami headlining performance. Of course, Cardi’s energy absolutely electrified the crowd as he went through old classics, Whole Lotta Red hits, and even new unreleased music. Given his time back in the studio, this is incredibly exciting news for fans who have been waiting for a new release for almost three years now. Moreover, it seems like the trap pioneer only gets bigger with each passing festival set, and he brought a lot of special things for this concert in particular beyond the songs he played. Furthermore, he recreated an Opium gas station onstage with some cars to boot, and he got to interact with a lot of fans that followed him around afterwards.

During these interactions, Playboi Carti suggested that his new album, rumored to be titled Music, will be out “ASAP.” While this may seem like wishful thinking to many, other recent revelations point to that conclusion, as well. For example, he recently announced the “Antagonist” tour, which will feature him, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. What’s more is that, according to descriptions of the Opium trek from its Berlin venue, Music is set to release at some point during these performance dates.

Read More: Nardwuar Lists Playboi Carti Among Dream Interviews

Playboi Carti’s Rolling Loud 2023 Headlining Set: Highlights

Playboi Carti’s entrance at Rolling Loud Miami 🔥pic.twitter.com/BYDHMBOjvy — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 22, 2023

Elsewhere during his Miami weekend, Playboi Carti hit the E11EVEN nightclub for a wild and bizarre afterparty. That’s because, as the 26-year-old performed atop a cage, his Opium labelmates stood inside it. Sure, it’s just a nightclub performance, but this adds onto the stacked list of raucous and provocative stage design that Carti graces festivals with. For those who went to Rolling Loud Miami last year, you may remember that his cohorts wrecked white vans with baseball bats as he performed. Regardless, he got to interact with fans and even did his first “interview” in years thanks to a fit check from Chris Smoove.

King Vamp Speaks To Fans, Performs With Caged Opium Members For RL After Party

Playboi Carti gives an update on his next album ‘Music’ pic.twitter.com/MtMkbmHvmp — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 22, 2023

Playboi Carti locks Destroy Lonely & Ken Carson in CAGE during Club E11Even Miami show 😭🔒pic.twitter.com/FfGkI6M8cJ — Bobbalam Media | Hip-Hop & Rap News (@Bobbalammedia) July 22, 2023

Meanwhile, fans call the new track that Carti featured during Rolling Loud Miami 2023 “Pop Out.” He’s previewed it before, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting to listen to, especially when you have a screaming vamp in front of you. Throughout his set, he consistently thanked fans for their support, and all this hype around him suggests that we’ll get Music soon. On that note, for more news and the latest updates on Playboi Carti, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Playboi Carti Chased By Fans After Summer Smash Set