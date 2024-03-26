Uncle Luke Recalls Partying With Diddy, Says He Would "Leave Early"

Uncle Luke says he would always leave early when partying with Diddy and that he wasn't trying to find out what would go on at his place after hours. Reflecting on his relationship with the disgraced industry veteran, Luke recalled his parties during an appearance on the We In Miami podcast.

“I would go to the party and leave early,” he said. “I’m sorry. I don’t know what goes on after hours but I wasn’t trying to find out. I know my place.” He also claimed French Montana sampled his song “I Wanna Rock” without permission and that Diddy invited him to appear in the "Pop That" music video in response.

Uncle Luke Appears On "Salute The Sample" On SiriusXM's Rock The Bells Radio

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: Uncle Luke speaks during 'Salute The Sample' on SiriusXM's Rock The Bells Radio at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Luke isn't the only artist who has said they felt uncomfortable partying with Diddy too late at night. Prior to the maelstrom of allegations against the Bad Boy mogul, 50 Cent said he doesn't attend "Puff Parties." “Nuh uh,” he said on stage at a concert. “That n***a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F*ck you talkin’ ’bout? I mean, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. I’m just saying this ain’t my motherf*ckin’ kind of party, I’m uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girl’s bathroom.” Check out Luke's comments on Diddy below.

Uncle Luke Discusses Diddy's Parties

Luke's comments come after Homeland Security raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday. The incident was reportedly part of a broader investigation into various sex trafficking allegations against him. Be on the lookout for further updates on Uncle Luke and the allegations against Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

