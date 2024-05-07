SZA Shows Off Her Twerking Skills In Her MET Gala After-Party Fit

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: SZA performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Fans are still upset at her for skipping the event itself.

Earlier this week celebrities flocked to New York for the fashion event of the year, the MET Gala. As usual music was incredibly well represented. The biggest stars of pop and rap music were in attendance sporting gorgeous custom designer looks. Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and many more grabbed fans attention with their looks. The stars that chose to skip the event also made waves. Big names like Rihanna and Taylor Swift weren't present despite fan hopes that they would be. That was also the case with SZA who passed up on walking down this year's carpet.

But that didn't stop her from showing up to a MET Gala after party. Fans online hilariously chastised her for skipping the actual event but attention an after party where she hung out with Lizzo. Though she didn't quite get the same treatment as those stars actually in attendance, she still wanted to show off her outfit for fans. That came in the form of a twerking video she dropped on social media recapping her night. Her look was in line with the events garden theme sporting purple flowers on a yellow dress. Check out the video she shared of the outfit below.

SZA Twerking In Her MET Gala After Party Dress

SZA's fans are hoping they get more new material from the R&B songstress this year. She already dropped the single "Saturn" and was gearing up for the release of LANA, the deluxe edition of her 2022 album SOS. But when some of the tracks she was working on leaked online she claimed she was starting from scratch and re-recording the entire thing. Since then news on the impending release of LANA has slowed up substantially.

What do you think of the video SZA shared showing off her MET Gala after party dress by twerking in it? Are you looking forward to the release of her SOS deluxe album LANA later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
