SZA Shows Off Her Twerking Skills In Her MET Gala After-Party Fit

Earlier this week celebrities flocked to New York for the fashion event of the year, the MET Gala. As usual music was incredibly well represented. The biggest stars of pop and rap music were in attendance sporting gorgeous custom designer looks. Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and many more grabbed fans attention with their looks. The stars that chose to skip the event also made waves. Big names like Rihanna and Taylor Swift weren't present despite fan hopes that they would be. That was also the case with SZA who passed up on walking down this year's carpet.

But that didn't stop her from showing up to a MET Gala after party. Fans online hilariously chastised her for skipping the actual event but attention an after party where she hung out with Lizzo. Though she didn't quite get the same treatment as those stars actually in attendance, she still wanted to show off her outfit for fans. That came in the form of a twerking video she dropped on social media recapping her night. Her look was in line with the events garden theme sporting purple flowers on a yellow dress. Check out the video she shared of the outfit below.

SZA Twerking In Her MET Gala After Party Dress

SZA's fans are hoping they get more new material from the R&B songstress this year. She already dropped the single "Saturn" and was gearing up for the release of LANA, the deluxe edition of her 2022 album SOS. But when some of the tracks she was working on leaked online she claimed she was starting from scratch and re-recording the entire thing. Since then news on the impending release of LANA has slowed up substantially.

What do you think of the video SZA shared showing off her MET Gala after party dress by twerking in it? Are you looking forward to the release of her SOS deluxe album LANA later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

