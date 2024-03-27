SZA Puts "Lana" Leaker On Blast, Fans Troll Her For Going After Someone With Only 4 Likes

SZA called out a user on Twitter for leaking unreleased music from her upcoming project, Lana, on Monday. In doing so, she clarified the status of the deluxe version of SOS after going on a since-deleted rant about scrapping the music she has and starting over. In response to the drama, fans noted that the post SZA was upset about only managed to get four likes before it was deleted.

"Will be dropping the leaks and outtakes from SOS as promised as the deluxe asap. Lana deserves more time and music no one’s ever heard before seems fair. Bless," she wrote in one post. From there, she shared a screenshot of the leak. "Yesterday Janessa leaked unreleased pics and audio," she captioned the post. "Then she deleted and deactivated before rca could get her. I screenshotted. Being that this is material from Lana This prompted me to make a decision."

SZA Performs At The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: SZA performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

SZA continued in the thread: "The second leak tweet was fake but for sure pissed me off lol. Janessa was also in the replies to that tweet before she deactivated. I decided w all the leaks and me not knowing what someone has or doesn’t have it’s too complicated so I should jus consolidate the leaks and the outtakes and drop that as to not prolong the process and then focus on my next project as a win win for everybody. Y’all know I hate a thread but I had to clarify .. now enjoy your evening. I love you. And please be clear anybody defending a thief is weird as f*ck. I don’t come in your job and take sh*t and f*ck up your work. Why would that be okay? Where’s the home training? Nobody wants to prosecute a young woman. We’ve all asked very nicely for some time now."

SZA On "Lana" & How She's Handling Leaks

It's not the first time SZA has complained about leaks relating to Lana. She also threatened to take legal action over the situation back in January. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA on HotNewHipHop.

