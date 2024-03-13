SZA Says "Lana" Is "'Bout To Drop," While Teasing New Song

SZA previewed a new song from her upcoming deluxe version of SOS, which she's been referring to as Lana, on Instagram, Tuesday night. In doing so, she shared a video of herself singing in a tent while stripped down to her underwear. She sings: “F*ck around and die over community d*ck / Never fight over community d*ck.”

Responding to one user who asked about the song “Diamond Boy,” in the comments section, SZA wrote: “On the deluxe I’m Bout to drop.” In addition to excited fans, plenty of fellow artists hopped in the comments to celebrate the upcoming project. Saweetie and JT were among those to praise the snippet.

SZA has been teasing the release of Lana for many months now. Back in December, she explained that the deluxe version of SOS was beginning to feel like its own individual project. “It’s definitely turning into its own album… and I guess I could drop a new album randomly, because no one’s actually expecting that from me right now,” she told Variety. “But I can’t tell if now’s the time to be consistent, or carefree. On the one hand it’s like, ‘What would Beyonce do?,’ but I am also deeply inspired by people who do whatever the fuck they want, like Frank Ocean and Andre 3000. Some of my favorite songs were the ones that I dropped on SoundCloud [early in her career], because it was so stress free.”

Check out SZA's latest teaser for new music above. As of publishing, Lana still doesn't have an official release date. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA on HotNewHipHop.

