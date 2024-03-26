SZA Says She's Restarting "'Lana' From Scratch" Due To Leaks

SZA says she's restarting work on the deluxe version of her SOS album, Lana, due to fans leaking songs she had planned for the project. She explained the situation in a pair of tweets she's since deleted that went up on Monday. She says fans can keep the three songs they've already gotten access to.

“So, we’ll make this really simple,” she wrote. “Y’all leaked three songs from the deluxe. At this point, y’all can keep the throwaways and leaks. I’ll be starting ‘Lana’ from scratch. Do not ask me about it again. Thank you.” She added in a follow-up: “I’ll round up the leaks y’all already got and u can have those. Seems like a fair deal. ENJOY.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA performs during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

It's not the first time SZA has gotten heated about the leaking of her music on social media. Back in January, she threatened to take legal action over the situation. “Leaking my music is stealing,” she wrote at the time. “This is my job. This is my life and my intellectual property. You are a f*cking thief, and I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law. I am tired.” Check out her posts on the matter on Twitter below.

SZA has been working on the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed 2022 album for over a year now. Speaking with Variety in December, she admitted the work she's put into it is starting to make it feel like it's own separate album. She dropped the lead single, "Saturn," last month. There's still no release date for Lana. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA and her new album on HotNewHipHop.

