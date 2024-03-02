SZA Visits Sesame Street, Shares Clip With Elmo & Old Tweet About Wanting To Join

SZA fulfilled one of her long-sought-after dreams as a musician and celebrity: having the honor of gracing the Sesame Street community. Moreover, she recently shared some clips and pictures on social media of her time at the kids' television program. Not only that, but the TDE superstar also shared an old tweet of hers from 2017 on Instagram, in which she asks her followers how to get on the enduring classic show. As such, she now joins a long list of A-listers who've joined Elmo and the gang on the show, a crew that Lizzo also joined. She played a cookie flute on the series back in February of 2023.

In fact, this is kind of a notable addition to the Sesame Street canon because SZA and Lizzo are actually very good friends. Furthermore, it's nice that they can bond over not just being two incredibly talented musicians and businesswomen, but also over their experience on the program. While anyone reading this probably isn't in the demographic of Oscar the Grouch fans, it's always nice to see these kinds of crossovers. After all, it at least gives folks hope that their kids can still be hip and learn a lot on this show.

Read More: SZA Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Hitmaker

SZA Shares Old Tweet After Joining Sesame Street

However, this is far from the only thing that SZA had to celebrate and promote this week. She, along with the likes of Vince Staples and James Blake, will headline Jack Harlow's Gazebo Music Festival in Louisville, Kentucky's Waterfront Park for Memorial Day Weekend (May 25-26). Given all of the St. Louis native's great performances in the past couple of years, this should be fantastic business as usual. It's actually a really solid lineup, so if you want to see her and a slew of versatile and talented artists, give it a look.

More Snaps From Solana's Visit

Meanwhile, the "Saturn" songwriter probably has a lot more in store for fans this year. With the Lana deluxe of SOS still on the cards, we might just get another huge record to carry us through the year. Will we get that Bert and Ernie feature? Time will tell. For more news and the latest updates on SZA, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: SZA, Isaiah Rashad, And More React To ScHoolboy Q Playing His New Album For Jay-Z