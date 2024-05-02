SZA Believes People Label Her As An R&B Artist Only Because She's Black

BYGabriel Bras Nevares105 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: SZA accepts the "Best R&amp;B Song" award for "Snooze" onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

SZA makes much more than just R&B.

In a new interview with Dazed published Wednesday (May 1), SZA spoke on only being considered an R&B artist because she's Black. It's a mistake that we and many others have committed in the past, not just as outlets and publications in white-dominant and often exploitative media spaces, but as non-Black audiences comparing Black art to the white-dominant spaces of pop music at large. It's an issue that many Black artists like Tyler, The Creator have addressed to varying degrees.

Most importantly, it's not meant to detach the St. Louis native from R&B, which she's made a lot of, but rather to accurately assess the full range of musical styles that she employs as a pop artist, whose only defining characteristic is... well, being a popular artist that writes with pop song structures, which are not at all exclusive to the typical music genre expectations we associate with "pop." "The only reason I’m defined as an R&B artist is because I’m Black,” SZA remarked. “It’s almost a little reductive because it doesn’t allow space to be anything else or try anything else. Justin Bieber is not considered an R&B artist. He is a pop artist who makes R&B, folk music, or whatever his heart desires.

Read More: SZA Shows Off Her New Zealand Journey In Instagram Photo Dump As Fans Impatiently Await “LANA”

SZA Performing At Dreamville Fest 2024

SZA performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I simply just want to be allowed the same opportunity to make whatever I want without a label. [Without it being] based on the color of my skin, or the crew that I run with, or the beats that I choose," SZA continued. "I want 'F2F' to be seen as what it is. I want 'Nobody Gets Me' to be seen as what it is, I want 'Kill Bill' to be seen as what it is.

"At the same time, it’s nothing to get bent out of shape about. Because it’s just how people are processing you," SZA concluded. "As long as I don’t process myself that way. I don’t necessarily box myself into anything. I’m just trying to make music, trying to vibe out and enjoy the experience."

Read More: SZA Delivers A Pro-Palestine Message During Recent Concert

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - ArrivalsMusicSZA Says She's Tired Of Being Labeled An R&B Artist8.4K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After PartyMusicSZA Recalls How Phoebe Bridgers Collab Come Together1090
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - InsideMusicSZA Explains Not Speaking With Beyonce At The Grammys11.7K
SZA Performs At Rogers ArenaMusicSZA Reveals She's Working On A New Song With Paramore620