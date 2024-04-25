SZA Has A Big Problem With Online Haters For This Reason

As one of the biggest superstars in music right now, it's fair to say that SZA's dealt with an unfair amount of hate online for a sadly large variety of reasons. People aren't just content with hating on one's art anymore: they have to speak on their looks, their words, their moves, their friends... it's a lot to handle, but surely something that stardom, passion, and moolah can alleviate. Still, the St. Louis singer -– who's yet to drop LANA thanks to leaks -– thinks that some folks aren't genuine in their negativity, or at least, that they hate for the wrong reasons.

"Pretending someone is wack Or untalented cause you don't like them personally is so lame to me lmao," SZA wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night (April 24). "U gotta Get that hater s**t up out cha spirit." Funnily enough, this also kind of relates to a recent instance in which her manager, TDE's Punch, had to defend her amid some hate she received from Brian "B.Dot" Miller. He called a Spotify billboard proclaiming "Snooze" as the best R&B song of the streaming era "propaganda," causing Punch to clap back and say that he can't be a hater for his whole career. At least this seemed in good spirits and merely a disagreement over a single song, but maybe they just had to play it off for social media.

SZA's Words Of Wisdom On Haters

Elsewhere, SZA is also not afraid to speak up on issues much larger than music that will definitely earn her a lot of hate due to the difficult and divisive nature of them. For example, she recently said "Free Palestine" at a New Zealand concert, referring to the current abhorrent conflict between Israel and Palestine that, despite its roots tracing back centuries, particularly escalated recently in a way that is causing a lot of death and destruction. While it is a firm stance, perhaps the most important takeaway from artists doing things like this is how it brings attention to the issue and encourages folks to do their research and understand the issue for themselves. It shouldn't merely result in blind following for either cause.

Meanwhile, this year's Hal David Starlight Award recipient, an honor from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is poised to continue her massive success and streak of astonishments all throughout 2024. Hopefully less haters flood her social media on this journey, but we know she can handle them. Regardless, and speaking of which, what do you think about this advice? Let us know in the comments section down below, and keep checking in with HNHH for the latest updates on SZA.

