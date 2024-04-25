SZA Has A Big Problem With Online Haters For This Reason

BYGabriel Bras Nevares217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: SZA, winner of the R&amp;B Song of the Year, R&amp;B Album of the Year, and R&amp;B Artist of the Year awards, poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Some more wise words from Solana.

As one of the biggest superstars in music right now, it's fair to say that SZA's dealt with an unfair amount of hate online for a sadly large variety of reasons. People aren't just content with hating on one's art anymore: they have to speak on their looks, their words, their moves, their friends... it's a lot to handle, but surely something that stardom, passion, and moolah can alleviate. Still, the St. Louis singer -– who's yet to drop LANA thanks to leaks -– thinks that some folks aren't genuine in their negativity, or at least, that they hate for the wrong reasons.

"Pretending someone is wack Or untalented cause you don't like them personally is so lame to me lmao," SZA wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night (April 24). "U gotta Get that hater s**t up out cha spirit." Funnily enough, this also kind of relates to a recent instance in which her manager, TDE's Punch, had to defend her amid some hate she received from Brian "B.Dot" Miller. He called a Spotify billboard proclaiming "Snooze" as the best R&B song of the streaming era "propaganda," causing Punch to clap back and say that he can't be a hater for his whole career. At least this seemed in good spirits and merely a disagreement over a single song, but maybe they just had to play it off for social media.

Read More: SZA Seemingly Reacts To Drake Name-Dropping Her In Leaked Diss Track

SZA's Words Of Wisdom On Haters

Elsewhere, SZA is also not afraid to speak up on issues much larger than music that will definitely earn her a lot of hate due to the difficult and divisive nature of them. For example, she recently said "Free Palestine" at a New Zealand concert, referring to the current abhorrent conflict between Israel and Palestine that, despite its roots tracing back centuries, particularly escalated recently in a way that is causing a lot of death and destruction. While it is a firm stance, perhaps the most important takeaway from artists doing things like this is how it brings attention to the issue and encourages folks to do their research and understand the issue for themselves. It shouldn't merely result in blind following for either cause.

Meanwhile, this year's Hal David Starlight Award recipient, an honor from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is poised to continue her massive success and streak of astonishments all throughout 2024. Hopefully less haters flood her social media on this journey, but we know she can handle them. Regardless, and speaking of which, what do you think about this advice? Let us know in the comments section down below, and keep checking in with HNHH for the latest updates on SZA.

Read More: SZA Leaves Fans In Awe By Twerking Up A Storm To Sexyy Red

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
LVRN 2024 GRAMMY Awards PartyMusicTDE’s Punch Calls Out B.Dot For His “Hater” Take On SZA1034
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicSZA Delivers A Pro-Palestine Message During Recent Concert888
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicSZA Set To Receive A Special Award From The Songwriters Hall Of Fame500
ReasonMusicReason & Punch React To Being Placed Last In Fan's TDE Rankings5.5K