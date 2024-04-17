SZA Delivers A Pro-Palestine Message During Recent Concert

SZA is currently one of the biggest stars in all of music, still riding the high from her 2022 album SOS. The project spawned two massive hits in "Kill Bill" and "Snooze" that shot her to the very top of the charts. "Snooze" is still hovering in the top 20 approaching it's astonishing 70th week on the Hot 100. Her latest single "Saturn" is right there beside it having peaked at number 6 earlier this year. Now she's listening to the requests of much of her fanbase and putting her superstar status behind a major social and political issue.

She's currently on the international leg of her SOS Tour where she stopped in New Zealand for a three night stretch of shows. During the final night she soared through some of her biggest hits and fan-favorite songs as usual. But during a break in the music she took the opportunity to express solidarity with the people suffering in Gaza as a result of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. When she says "Free Palestine" the entire crowd erupts into a massive chorus of cheers. Check out the video of her message during the show below.

SZA Stands With The People In Gaza

SZA's incredible past few years are also being recognized by some major organizations within the music industry. Later this year the Songwriters Hall Of Fame will give her a special honor during their yearly award show. She'll become the first black woman since Alicia Keys nearly 20 years ago to win the Hal David Starlight Award from the hall.

SZA's fans are hoping she's hard at work on a new version of her SOS deluxe album LANA. After tracks from the project were leaked online she claimed she was re-recording an entire selection of new material. What do you think of SZA expressing her support for freeing Palestine during a recent show? Do you think her message will inspire other musicians and celebrities to do the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

