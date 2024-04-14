SZA Seemingly Reacts To Drake Name-Dropping Her In Leaked Diss Track

Is Solana staying loyal to TDE or is she here for the battle?

In Drake's explosive leaked diss track, there was a particular set of bars name-dropping other artists that he thinks have surpassed Kendrick Lamar, his biggest opponent, that caught fans' attention. These three artists are Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and K.Dot's former TDE label mate, SZA. As for the first two, they've stayed quite mute on the subject, as they seem to have conflicting loyalties to Drizzy and to the Metro Boomin/Future camp. However, Solana seemed to respond to the 6ix God mentioning her in this song in a way that many fans think indicates that she's not here for the back-and-forth.

Moreover, SZA posted a clip of NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta fame on her Instagram Story on Saturday evening (April 13). "Now, why am I in it?" NeNe says in the short video. "See how I get thrown into stuff? I ain't even did nothing." Of course, this was a hard post to interpret in any other way other than a response to her popping up in the Drake diss. It's also puts the superstar in a bit of a complicated situation, as she just collaborated with Aubrey on two tracks off of his For All The Dogs album in October of last year.

SZA Apparently Responds To Drake's Praise Of Her At Kendrick Lamar's Expense

Still, a lot of folks think that this collaboration doesn't mean that SZA will switch sides on Kendrick Lamar easily. While there's really not enough info or context to assume whether or not she will pick Drake's side her or if she's definitively standing by the Compton lyricist, we can at least assume based on this clip that she doesn't really want any part of it, as she might be too busy dealing with Lana leaks. Maybe this bar sought to uplift these artists and to let them know that they have OVO's backing, but maybe they don't want this random involvement in the first place.

Meanwhile, others in the rap game were quick to seemingly address their mentions in this diss, with Rick Ross outright replying in diss track form within mere hours since the leak dropped. Do you think there will be more to come or will folks take a stance closer to what the St. Louis native is doing here? In any case, hit the comments section down below with your thoughts on all this. As always, for more news and the latest updates on SZA and Drake, keep checking in with HNHH.

