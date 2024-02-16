Drake Shares BTS Photos With Sexyy Red & SZA From "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Shoot

It's no secret that Drake, Sexyy Red, and SZA are a match made in heaven. The trio shined on the Toronto-born performer's For All The Dogs cut "Rich Baby Daddy," which quickly became a fan favorite. Of course, this means that supporters were out in full force earlier this week when they finally unveiled their eagerly anticipated music video for the fun track.

Since its release, the nostalgic, home video-inspired visual has gone viral. It's already amassed nearly 3.5 million views in just over a day. As it continues to trend, Drake took to social media earlier today to share a message with his collaborators. He also unveiled some sweet behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

Drake Thanks Sexyy Red & SZA For Their Work On New Music Video

"Thanks to the girls for trusting me when they showed up and their was no trailers and no lights it was just me holding a camcorder saying I promise this will work 😂," he wrote. "Shot to @suavefilms and @notmrblue on the additional camera work." In one of the photos, Drizzy is seen posing alongside SZA with his camcorder. In the other, he flashes a big grin next to Sexyy Red. She also proudly holds the "newborn" she's seen delivering in the music video.

As expected, Drake's post has only reignited fans' excitement over the creative video. They're leaving plenty of praise in his comments section. "Perfection," one Instagram user writes. "What can’t you do?" another wonders. SZA even dropped by to share her thoughts, writing, "Lmao anything for tha boy 🙄 FANTASTIC JOB ! 🫶🏾" What do you think of Drake's viral new music video for "Rich Baby Daddy" starring him, Sexyy Red, and SZA? What about the latest message he shared for them on Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

