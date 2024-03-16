Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Hilarious Singing Skills At Rolling Loud

It's no secret that Sexyy Red can rap, but evidently, she's not afraid to try her hand at singing too. During her recent performance at Rolling Loud California, the hitmaker provided fans with an interesting rendition of "Rich Baby Daddy." Of course, her collaborators Drake and SZA weren't around to perform their own parts on the song. Fortunately for attendees, the St. Louis-born performer decided to take things into her own hands.

In a hilarious new clip making its rounds on social media, the "Pound Town" performer is seen singing SZA's part on the viral For All The Dogs cut, and she didn't hold back in the slightest. While she doesn't exactly market herself as a singer, fans are impressed that she at least gave it a shot.

Sexyy Red Sings "Rich Baby Daddy"

As the clip from her performance started to gain traction online, the femcee took to Twitter/X to weigh in, making it clear that she doesn't mind laughing at herself. One fellow user on the platform shared the clip alongside the caption, "Sexyy red what is this." She was quick to respond, writing "Dis how it be when somebody hear you singing in da shower" alongside a series of laughing emojis. Obviously, when one signs up to see Sexyy Red live, they're signing up for the full package.

Fans aren't surprised that the St. Louis-born femcee decided to go all out for "Rich Baby Daddy," as she, Drake, and SZA just recently unveiled a new music video for the hit. Drizzy also just generously gifted Sexyy Red four Chanel bags to show his appreciation for her joining him on his Big As The What? tour. What do you think of Sexyy Red showing off her singing skills during her recent performance at Rolling Loud? How do you think she sounded? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

