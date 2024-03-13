Sexyy Red Wants A Cameo On This Popular TV Show

Red is eyeing ABC's "Abbott Elementary" for the next step of her career.

Sexyy Red has revealed her desire to make a TV cameo, recently tweeting out "How I get on Abbott Elementary?" The show, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, centers around a fictional underfunded Philadelphia elementary school. However, the show's third season included an unexpected time jump after Brunson's character left Abbott to accept an administrative role with the school district. It wouldn't be the show's first musical cameo. Season 3 also included a multi-episode arc centered on Vince Staples.

Furthermore, Red's desire to land TV spots is in line with a career plan she shared with Billboard last year. "I’m going to just be getting richer, bigger, more trendier. I’m going to be everywhere. I’m going to be in it for the long haul, [but] not even on purpose, though. Even if I try to stop rapping, they’re going to take some sh-t, turn it into something, put me on the blogs, make it something it doesn’t even have to be, so Imma be here for a minute," Red declared.

Sexyy Red Starts A Twitter Twerk Train, Teases New Music

Meanwhile, Red has also been utilizing her social media presence in other ways recently. In a series of posts in early March, she riled up her fans in a number of ways. First, Red began a "twerk thread", encouraging fans to post their own twerking videos below hers. People responded ecstatically, quickly filling the replies with bouncing booty. However, Red also teased that she had new music on the way to get her musical 2024 underway.

Of course, Red twerking is nothing new. Last year, she joined the Penn State whiteout at Beaver Stadium. In a brief clip shared by Daily Loud, Red shakes her ass as the announcer hypes up the sold-out stadium. Adhering to the tradition of a whiteout game, Red had donned a white jacket and pants along with a blonde wig. While Red might be from St. Louis, it's clear that she couldn't resist hitting up the Nittany Lions for their annual event. With Red in attendance, Penn State shut out a hapless Iowa side 31-0.

