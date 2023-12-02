Sexyy Red Twerks Like There's No Tomorrow To Celebrate "Hottest Hood Princess (Deluxe)" Release: Watch

Sexyy Red was twerking like the best of them as she celebrated the release of the deluxe version of Hottest Hood Princess. Red was turned all the way up at a release party, letting her booty shake like jello. Furthermore, Red's impressive moves also showed that pregnancy isn't slowing her down when comes to getting down. Check out the full video of Red's posterior partying below.

The 30-minute addition to Red's breakout album is stacked with talent. New arrivals to the album include Chief Keef, G Herbo, Sukihana, and Summer Walker. It's an unapologetically NSFW addition to an already unapologetically NSFW album. However, at its heart, it's clear that Red is in her element and having fun with the music she produces. The energy goes a long to help overcome the sometimes generic beats pulled straight out of the mid-2000s club scene.

Read More: Sexyy Red Criticized For Reposting TikTok From Murderer

Sexyy Red Twerks At Penn State Whiteout

Of course, this is far from the first time that Red has twerked on camera. However, she has developed a knack for shaking her a-- in the most unusual of places. Back in September, the St. Louis rapper traveled up to State College to shake it at Beaver Stadium. As the Penn State announced hyped up the whited-out Nittany Lion faithful, a brief clip shared by Daily Loud caught the rapper getting hyped in her own way - twerking.

As for the game itself, Red was in for a treat. The then-No. 7 Nittany Lions ran rampant over the then-No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes. Penn State QB Drew Allar only needed 166 yards to drop four TDs on the Hawkeye defense. Meanwhile, Penn State's own defensive efforts were enough to limit Iowa's quarterbacks to just six completions and the team to just 76 yards of offense. It was by far Iowa's worst performance of the year, especially as their defense ended the regular season as fourth-best in the nation. In fact, the Hawkeyes set multiple records when it came to over/under betting. However, it simply wasn't to be against Penn State.

Read More: Sexyy Red Referenced By Troy University To Celebrate Rivalry Win

[via]