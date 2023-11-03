Sexyy Red Referenced By Troy University To Celebrate Rivalry Win

The Troy Trojans offered up a Sexyy Red's famous rallying cry to celebrate their win over the South Alabama Jaguars this week. "𝘈𝘴 𝘢 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥: "𝙎𝙆𝙀𝙀-𝙔𝙀𝙀 " ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️," the Trojans wrote on social media after downing the Jaguars 28-10. It marked Troy's seventh win and their second consecutive season of bowl eligibility. It's the first time the Trojans are going bowling in back-to-back years since 2018. Last year they defeated ranked UTSA in the Cure Bowl.

Of course, "Skee-Yee" has become a viral chant after Red's song of the same name. The song only peaked at #62 on the Billboard Hot 100 but the hook has become a viral sensation in its own right. Now it's made its way to college football, despite Red having nothing to do with Troy or Alabama. Regardless, the Trojans have a comfortable lead in the Sun Belt West. Troy are currently the defending conference champions.

Sexyy Red Shakes Her Booty At Penn State

While Red has not responded to the post by the Trojans, she has been involved in some college football antics this year. Red joined the whiteout at Beaver Stadium back in September as Penn State took on Iowa. In a brief clip shared by Daily Loud, Red shakes her ass as the announcer hypes up the sold-out stadium. Adhering to the tradition of a whiteout game, Red had donned a white jacket and pants along with a blonde wig. While Red might be from St. Louis, it's clear that she couldn't resist hitting up the Nittany Lions for their annual event.

As for the game itself, Red was in for a treat. The #7 Nittany Lions absolutely crushed the hapless #24 Hawkeyes in a 31-0 shutout. Penn State QB Drew Allar only needed 166 yards to drop four TDs on the Hawkeye defense. Meanwhile, Penn State's own defensive efforts were enough to limit Iowa's quarterbacks to just six completions and the team to just 76 yards of offense. The goose egg dropped Iowa's points per game to 21.25 after four games. This week, Iowa announced that they would be firing OC Brian Ferentz after the season.

