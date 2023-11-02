Deion Sanders Was Secretly Part Of Death Row Records, Suge Knight Claims

Suge Knight claims that Deion Sanders was originally part of Death Row Records. “Deion Sanders — when Prime wanted to be a rapper, he said: ‘I want to be a rapper. I spent over half a million dollars of my own money. I put guys in the studio, I paid Dallas Austin, I did all these songs — did everything. Then one day he came to me and said, ‘Well, y’know, Prime deal with Nike and Death Row is a Black-owned company, and we don’t really want to deal with a Black-owned company. Even though you paid for everything and we signed to you, put us on the Interscope brand'," Suge told The Daily Cannon.

Sanders put out two albums - 1994's Prime Time and 2005's The Encore Remix. Prime Time even charted, reaching #70 on the Billboard Hip Hop chart and #14 on the US Heatseekers chart. However, it's definitely brand-new information that the album could have originally come out under Suge's iconic brand.

Sanders Demands Compensation For UCLA Robbery

Back in the present day, Sanders is seeking justice for his players at Colorado. Sanders publicly demanded that the NCAA or UCLA directly compensate his players after the Colorado Buffaloes were reportedly the victims of a robbery during a recent road game. "Our kids got robbed during the game last week. I think that's a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. This is the Rose Bowl. They said the granddaddy of 'em all, right? I'm sure granddaddy had some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids," Sanders told reporters during a press conference this week. "I'm going to have a list made out from these young men, and I know they're going to be truthful about what they lost, so we can try and get it back for them. They may not be able to get the items back, but they should be able to reimburse them. That was unbelievable," he continued.

Furthermore, Sanders squarely put the burden of responsibility on the NCAA. "It don't make no sense when you're out there ballin' and playing your heart out and you get robbed at the same [time]. I hope we can do something about that, NCAA. You do something about everything else. Do something about that," Sanders noted. UCLA officials confirmed that a police report had been filed with the Pasadena PD. The Rose Bowl, which serves as the Bruins' home stadium, is about 26 miles from the main UCLA campus. The robbery reportedly occurred during UCLA's 28-16 win over the Buffs last weekend.

