Colorado Buffaloes Players Report Stolen Jewelry Following UCLA Match

Overall, the Colorado Buffaloes are a team that has received a ton of coverage this season. They currently have a 4-4 record despite winning their first three games. At this point, a lot of the Deion Sanders hype has died down. Instead, many are seeing this team as the average squad they were supposed to be. Regardless, whenever they play, people still try and pay attention. For instance, on Saturday night, they got to play against the UCLA Bruins, who came into the match at 5-2.

In the end, it was a difficult game for the Buffaloes. They ended up losing the match by a score of 28-16. Overall, it was another loss on their record, and you can tell the team wants to avenge it. They play against Oregon State next week, which is yet another ranked opponent. However, the team has other things to worry about. In new videos posted by No Jumper, you can see numerous players talking about stolen goods.

Read More: Offset And Key Glock Share Friendly Game Of Ping Pong At Colorado Buffaloes Game

Colorado Buffaloes Players Speak Out

As you can see above, the players claim that while they were playing their game, assailants broke into the locker room and took some of their goods. The vast majority of these "goods" were their chains. They say that stuff was taken right out of the locker room and that security didn't seem to do their job. It's hard to believe a huge football stadium would drop the ball like this. However, clearly, something was amiss as there were multiple players who were robbed.

Hopefully, the players will be able to get their chains back. However, that might be an impossible task at this point. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest stories involving the biggest athletes.

Read More: Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Confirm Pac-12 Exit