Offset And Key Glock Share Friendly Game Of Ping Pong At Colorado Buffaloes Game

Colorado University is probably the biggest thing in sports right now. Ever since former legendary NFL cornerback Deion Sanders took the head coaching job, no one can stop talking about them. It is for good reason though, as the team has seen the most press and success they have seen in quite some time. Just last season the Buffaloes went. Now, they have already tripled their win total, as they currently sit at 3-0. Two of their three victories did not come easy after a shootout with TCU and a physical rivalry game this past Saturday with Colorado State. It went into double overtime with the Buffaloes escaping the Rams and some serious stars saw the action live including Offset.

The Migos member has recently been having a whirlwind of the past few weeks. He recently was at the VMAs supporting Cardi B. Additionally, he announced the release of his sophomore album, SET IT OFF, which is due October 13. Finally, he has been in a mixup with Nicki Minaj and her man, Kenneth Petty. It is safe to say the rapper could use some time to himself and that is what he did heading up to the Centennial State.

Read More: Eminem Joins 50 Cent For Final Lap Tour Concert In Detroit

Offset Is Having A Blast In Colorado: Watch

Offset made sure to make the most of this experience so he participated in a few different things. One of which was a civil ping pong match with Memphis rapper Key Glock. In the video above you can see the two chopping it up and having a good time. Then, the "FAN" rapper became a fan during the Buffaloes game. he stood up in front of thousands of rabid students, helping them get into it by ramping them up. Maybe this gave the team life after they struggled for most of the game.

What are your initial thoughts on Offset heading over to Colorado for their big matchup with rival Colorado State? Is Colorado the biggest headline in sports right now? Are you excited for Offset's upcoming album? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Offset and Colorado University.

Read More: Dillon Danis Channels Kanye West As He Pees All Over Logan Paul’s Favorite Drink