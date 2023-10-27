Deion Sanders Isn’t Leaving Colorado Anytime Soon, Manager Claims

The manager of Deion Sanders has told reporters that the Hall of Famer has no plans to leave his position at the University of Colorado anytime soon. "He’s staying. He’s staying. He’s staying," Constance Schwartz-Morini told The Rich Eisen Show. There had been rumors that Sanders, who is in the first year of a five-year deal, could up and leave before too long. Potential destinations ranged from a more prominent Power 5 program to following his sons to the NFL. However, it appears that Boulder is where Coach Prime wants to be.

Sanders' impact has been immediate, both on and off the field. The culture around the once-great Colorado program has completely changed. The school has sold out its home games for the first time in years. Celebrities ranging from Lil Wayne to DaBaby are in the crowd whenever the team plays at home. Furthermore, on the field, Sanders has 4 wins already in his first season. That's as many wins as Colorado managed between November 2021 and the end of the 2022 season.

Sanders & Colorado Prepare For End-Of-Season Gauntlet

This weekend, Colorado return from their bye to face #25 UCLA. The Buffs are 5-13 all-time against the Bruins and last beat them in 2020. However, they have been outscored 89-37 in their last two meetings with the team. The Bruins are 5-2 this season, having dropped a pair of ranked games to Utah and Oregon State. Furthermore, the Bruins will be debuting throwback uniforms against the Buffs, with fits matching the team uniform between 1954 and 1970.

However, Sanders remains confident. "My expectations are lofty. So, you know darn well how the season is going with my expectations. It depends on your expectation. You can't mix my expectation and your expectations because they don't coincide. You know what mine are. I know where I feel like we should be record-wise and I know what we can accomplish," he told reporters this week. After UCLA, the Buffs have matchups against #11 Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, and #13 Utah.

