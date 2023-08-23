Jayson Tatum And Sexyy Red Link Up In Meeting Of St. Louis Icons

Jayson Tatum and Sexyy Red are St. Louis icons for very different reasons. Tatum is one of the best young players in the NBA right now. After a standout career at Chaminade High School, Tatum took his talent to the NCAA blue blood of Duke. However, the Blue Devils flopped in Tatum’s one-and-done year. Despite winning the ACC Tournament, the #2 seed Blue Devils lost in the Second Round of March Madness. Despite this, Tatum went third overall in the 2017 draft and has helped bring the Celtics back to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the music industry. Songs like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee” have made her a rising star who is poised to take the scene by storm. Her redefining of things such raunch aesthetics and her unapologetically sexual nature give her both infamy and uniqueness in an industry that can be described as a little oversaturated at the moment. However, also hailing from St. Louis, she appears to have recently linked up Tatum to show that St. Louis strong.

Tatum And Red Link Up

Red posted an image of her hanging with Tatum on her Instagram, adding the caption “St. Louis sht man” along with a blood drop emoji. Tatum appears dressed very casually in jeans and a Kobe-Jordan shirt. Meanwhile, Red has donned a blonde wig and is wearing a revealing purple outfit. Something is written across the ass of her shorts. However, only the word “Daddy” is clearly visible in the picture.

The internet had a lot of fun with the image, especially in roasting Tatum’s somewhat awkward stance. “Tatum scared to grab them cheeks 😂,” one person noted. “That boy fist sweating😭 Didn’t even open his hand up. Everyone looks like a fan next to you😂,” added another. Meanwhile, other commenters referenced Red’s alleged relationship with Drake. “Not sure DRAKE will be happy with u taking pic with that dwag,” warned one individual.

