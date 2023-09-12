skeeyee
- MusicSexyy Red's 2023 Features, RankedThere have been 21 Sexyy Red features this year. Which song takes the cake?By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureSocial Media Reacts To Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Being Best Rap Song Of 2023 On "Rolling Stone" List"To be fair, every song up there is pure trash," one disgruntled user wrote earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Crowned Song Of The Year By "Rolling Stone," She RespondsSexyy Red is racking up accolades.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTexas Volleyball Gets Hyped To Sexyy Red Before Defending National TitleTexas swept highly-favored Nebraska for their fourth national title.By Ben Mock
- SportsSexyy Red Referenced By Troy University To Celebrate Rivalry WinThe Trojans threw up a "Skee Yee" to celebrate beating South Alabama.By Ben Mock
- SportsStephen Curry Reacts To Shoutout On Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee"Stephen Curry recently reflected on hearing Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" for the first time.By Cole Blake
- MusicFat Joe Trolled Over Sexyy Red “SkeeYee" Mispronunciation At BET Hip Hop AwardsFat Joe is being roasted on social media for his pronunciation of Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee."By Cole Blake
- MusicSexyy Red Links Up With Kodak Black In New PhotoFans are hoping this means a collab is on the way.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSexyy Red Reveals The True Meaning Of "SkeeYee"Sexyy Red recently gave fans a lesson on St. Louis slang.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsSexyy Red Pulls Up To Jets Game With Stacks Of CashSexyy Red is beloved by the Jets.By Alexander Cole