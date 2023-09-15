Sexyy Red Reveals The True Meaning Of “SkeeYee”

During a recent interview with Montreality, Sexyy Red gave the definition of one of her most popular songs and catchphrases, "SkeeYee." The St. Louis-born performer revealed that the term is actually something that "Geeks," or people addicted to drugs, will shout at someone they find attractive.

"'SkeeYee.' That's when like, you see a cute girl or somebody with a big booty, or you're tryin' to holler at somebody," she begins. "They call that the 'geek call.'" Sexyy Red continues, "a geek is a crackhead, a dope fiend." Luckily, curious fans now have a little more insight on the catchy song, and St. Louis slang. Elsewhere in the interview, she also revealed the most romantic gesture she's ever received from a man. She described being swept off of her feet when a boyfriend robbed someone and gave her $13 he stole. She recalled knowing that he went out of his way to impress her. "It was just so sweet 'cause he was out of breath and stuff," she shared.

Sexyy Red Defines "SkeeYee"

Unfortunately, things haven't been all fun and games for Sexyy Red as of late. Yesterday, someone opened fire near the location of her music video shoot for "Shake Yo Dreads." According to reports, two people were shot, and one man was sadly killed. There had been some rumors that the shooting took place on her set, but Sexyy Red quickly cleared those up.

"I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded," she wrote. She went on to clarify that the shooting happened at a gas station across the street from her set. "We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely. Period." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red.

