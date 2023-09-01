Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee” Catchphrase Used By Teacher To Calm Her Students Down

Sexyy Red’s an absolute phenomenon these days, capturing the hearts of many listeners and fans and linking up with everyone from Chrisean Rock to Drake and even Tyler, The Creator. However, her viral nature is spreading to unexpected places that are ruffling some feathers. For example, an elementary school teacher recently went viral online for using the rapper’s “SkeeYee” catchphrase to calm her students down. Memori Peoples recently posted the interaction online, and some viewers love that educators are engaging with children in more fun, creative, and cooperative ways. On the other hand, others expressed concern over the St. Louis native being played to kids given her explicit content.

“If you see me and you tryna see wassup,” Peoples quotes from Sexyy Red’s hit as her class is talking amongst themselves in the clip. “SkeeYee!” they respond. “Day 2 of the school year!,” she captioned her post. “Each year I have different call and response because each class is different! And well……this class has spoken! Students: ‘This one hits!’ Me: Chhhiillee. #teacher #teacherlife #elementaryschool.” Despite the backlash, it does make you think of what other popular songs could be good to use in this way.

Teacher Uses Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee” To Engage Students

Moreover, it’s important to note that we don’t really have the full context behind this interaction. For one, Peoples seemed to imply that the kids just really like Sexyy Red, so this might not even be of her own design. In addition, it’s not like she’s playing “SkeeYee” in her class or quoting any lewd or inappropriate parts of it. Regardless, this will still be a heavy debate for many, but one that’s become unfortunately all-too-common for female expression in hip-hop. There’s a lot that the boys get away with without a fuss, and femcees always get the short end of the stick.

Still, this double standard failed to stop the 25-year-old from rising to the top of the game. With a new collab with Lil Durk on the way, it seems like she’ll continue this upward trajectory for the foreseeable future. Let’s see how she continues to make her way into other pop culture and cultural corners. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sexyy Red.

