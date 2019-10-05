students
- SportsColorado Students Told To Behave During USC GameThe school's athletic director sent out a letter to the student body this week.By Ben Mock
- ViralSexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Catchphrase Used By Teacher To Calm Her Students DownGet your textbooks out, class: today we're learning about "Pound Town."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsThree Virginia Football Players Killed, 2 Students Injured In Campus ShootingThree Virginia football players were killed while two other students were injured in a shooting on campus, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsOklahoma School Removes Kids From Class For Wearing "Black Lives Matter" ShirtsTwo kids were pulled from class for wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts to school in Oklahoma. By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill & 76ers Owner Michael Rubin Create Huge Scholarship FundMeek Mill & Michael Rubin are about to do a lot of good for students in Philadelphia.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsUniversity of Alabama Reports Over 1,000 Coronavirus CasesLess than two weeks after classes began, the University of Alabama has reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsIndiana Student Tests Positive For COVID-19 After First Day Of ClassA junior high school student tested positive for COVID-19 after the first day of classes.By Cole Blake
- CrimeSix Atlanta Officers Charged For Tasering Black Students22-year-old Messiah Young and 20-year-old Taniyah Pilgrim were confronted in their car by police during the Atlanta protest, who tasered them and used excessive force.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureFlorida Spring Breakers Test Positive For CoronavirusFive students at the University of Tampa tested positive for the Coronavirus during spring break.By Cole Blake
- AnticsRecruiter Fired After Making Students Lineup By Skin Color & Hair TextureUnsurprisingly, the college recruiter was reportedly a "white male" too.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureRZA Surprises Staten Island Elementary School Students With iPadsLegendary rapper RZA surprised students in Staten Island with iPads after their teacher asked for help.By Cole Blake
- RandomViral TikTok Trend, "Skull Breaker Challenge," Hospitalizes Multiple KidsA new viral trend on TikTok called "The Skull Breaker Challenge" is leaving kids across the US hospitalized.By Cole Blake
- MusicLudacris Surprises Florida High School By Donating $75,000 Worth Of Music EquipmentWe love to see it.By Lynn S.
- RandomHigh School Teacher Fired For Smoking Weed In ClassWild.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLizzo Shows Love To Kids In Viral "Truth Hurts" Video: "You Are 100% The Future"Lizzo's showing love to the kids. By Chantilly Post
- RandomSchool Issues Apology After Students Seen Wearing Cardboard Boxes On Heads For ExamThe exam idea wasn't taken lightly. By Chantilly Post
- GossipJames Franco Sued By Former Students For Alleged Sexual Exploitation: ReportJames Franco is being sued by two former students claiming sexual misconduct.By Kevin Goddard